Sedan Flips SUV, Hits Empty School Bus In Mahwah

No serious injuries were reported after a sedan struck an SUV -- sending it rolling -- and then careened into an empty school bus outside a Mahwah housing development early Wednesday.

A Chevy Tahoe was headed north on Campgaw Road when it was struck by a BMW that had just pulled out of the Rio Vista development, responders said.

The Tahoe rolled and landed on its wheels, they said.

The BMW, meanwhile, continued into the intersection of Seminary Road, where it struck the bus.

Police and EMS responded.

