North Passaic Daily Voice
serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Sedan Slams Into Englewood Hotel Near Kids In Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath.
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Irina Cytowicz Tesoriero for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized after her sedan slammed into the side of the Crowne Plaza Englewood on Tuesday as children played in a hotel swimming pool.

The Volvo sedan damaged an exit door of the South Van Brunt Street hotel around 1 p.m.

Firefighters assessed possible structural damage to the adjacent pool, where the daily “Take Me To The Water Swim School” is conducted.

City police and the Englewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

Irina Cytowicz Tesoriero contributed to this account.

