SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian Critically Injured In Garfield Hit-Run Crash, Police Seek Witnesses

If you saw anything or have information that could help them find whoever was responsible, call Garfield PD: (973) 478-8500.
The driver of a dark-colored pickup truck sped off after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian Monday night in Garfield, responders confirmed.

The victim sustained head trauma and was rushed to a local hospital just before 8 p.m. following the crash on McArthur Avenue near Wendy Terrace.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned. That, in itself, isn't an indication of anything other than the seriousness of the injury.

Investigators were searching for home surveillance video from the neighborhood.

If you saw anything or have information that could help them find whoever was responsible, call Garfield PD: (973) 478-8500 .

