SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Vehicle That Bicyclist Said Hit Him On Route 46 In Teterboro

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Moonachie police: (201) 641-9100. Photo Credit: COURTESY: jag9889 (Flickr)

Moonachie police sought the public's help Monday finding a vehicle that a Hasbrouck Heights bicyclist said struck him in Teterboro on his way to work last week.

The 48-year-old man bicyclist walked to the Shell service station on Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights around 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday, Sept. 18, Moonachie Detective Sgt. Anthony Fugniti said.

He told police he'd been struck from behind a short time earlier while riding on the dirt path on eastbound Route 46 in Teterboro, the sergeant said.

The vehicle then took off, the man said.

Hasbrouck Heights EMS took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Moonachie police: (201) 641-9100 .

