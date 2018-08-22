SEEN HER? Bogota Girl, 15, Who's 'Never Done This Before' Goes Missing With Friend

Parents and authorities were concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old Bogota girl who hadn’t been seen since Friday night.

“She’s never done anything like this before,” a responder involved in the search for Celestial Gordon said Saturday morning. “Nobody has any idea where she went.”

Celestial, who has long brown hair and hazel eyes, was last seen with an 18-year-old friend in town around 9 p.m. Friday, he said.

They may have been headed to New York, police said, adding that the friend hadn't been heard from, either.

Celestial is described as 5-foot-1 and a little under 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where to find her is asked to contact Bogota police immediately: (201) 487-2400 .

