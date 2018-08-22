SEEN HER? Bogota Girl Who's 'Never Done This Before' Goes Missing

Contact Us
Parents and authorities were concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old Bogota girl who hadn’t been seen since Friday night.

“She’s never done anything like this before,” a responder involved in the search for Celestial Gordon said Saturday morning. “Nobody has any idea where she went.”

Celestial was last seen with a friend in town around 9 p.m. Friday, he said.

She’s described as 5-foot-1 and a little under 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where to find her is asked to contact Bogota police immediately: (201) 487-2400 .

