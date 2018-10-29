SEEN HIM? Fugitive Hits Hackensack Detective, Girlfriend With Car While Fleeing

UPDATE: A manhunt continued for a repeat offender who struck a Hackensack police detective and his own girlfriend with his car while fleeing an arrest.

Detective Lt. Michael Antista tried arresting Tomas DeLeon -- a 22-year-old city resident wanted on several outstanding warrants -- after spotting him outside his Gardner Place residence just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Frank Aquila said.

DeLeon instead got into a 2018 Toyota Camry, Aquila said.

Despite Antista's commands to stop, DeLeon backed the car into him and DeLeon's girlfriend, 24-year-old Abigail Cruz of the Bronx, the captain said.

Both the detective lieutenant and Cruz were knocked to the ground, sustaining minor injuries, he said. They later refused further treatment after medics tended to them at the scene.

Cruz was taken into custody on charges of hindering apprehension and was later released on a summons pending a court hearing.

DeLeon kept going, crashing the car into a utility pole, a curb and a garbage can before ditching it in Little Ferry with the engine still running, Aquila said.

"Video surveillance showed DeLeon entering an unknown vehicle and leaving the scene shortly after parking the Camry," he said.

City police filed charges against DeLeon that include aggravated assault, eluding and resisting arrest.

He also was wanted on several warrants following a string of arrests in Bergen County and elsewhere -- including at least three in just the past six months. Several have been drug-related, records show.

They include several charges of car burglary, theft, credit card theft, forgery and receiving stolen property. He's also violated the terms of a drug court program, records show.

DeLeon also was charged two years ago with weapons possession, aggravated assault and robbery, among other counts.

Run-ins with the law have occurred in Hackensack, South Hackensack, Ridgefield Park, Teaneck, Wood-Ridge and elsewhere, including Passaic and Essex counties.

DeLeon has sped off from police before -- including earlier this year in Fairfield -- when they discovered that he was wanted.

A Fairfield officer clocked him doing 70mph in a 50mph zone on Route 46 in January, then began chasing the Toyota Camry after DeLeon at first provided a bogus name and then took off.

The pursuit was terminated in Little Falls because of the potential danger. But the Camry broke down, and DeLeon took off on foot.

He still faces charges in connection with that incident.

Police urged civilians who may spot DeLeon or know where to find him not to approach him but to instead dial 911 or call them: (201) 646-7740 .

