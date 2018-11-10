Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Mexican Duo Nabbed With $3M In Heroin, Meth, Fentanyl, ICE Issues Detainers
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN HIM? Hackensack Bank Robbed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have seen something or who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.
Anyone who might have seen something or who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack PD

Police were searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank branch in Hackensack of $700 Tuesday morning.

Area schools were locked down as police searched for the bearded, 5-foot-10-inch robber, who struck just after 9 a.m. at the bank at 540 River Street near the FDU campus wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a cap.

No weapon was shown, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Detectives were interviewing those in the bank at the time while reviewing surveillance images ( see above ).

Anyone who might have seen something or sees or recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 .

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.