North Passaic Daily Voice
SEEN HIM? Police ID Driver's Suspected Shooter, Seek Public's Help Finding Him

Jerry DeMarco
Qualil “Kupz” Moore
Qualil “Kupz” Moore Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities sought the public’s help finding a man who they said shot another man in the head as he sat in a parked car three months ago.

An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old city resident Qualil “Kupz” Moore, they said Friday.

The 40-year-old victim was found just before 7 a.m. June 22 in the driver's seat of a Nissan Altima parked next to a Power Gas service station on Park Avenue near East 22nd Street, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in critical condition but survived, they said.

City officials designated the 5th Ward area one of more than a dozen “crime hot spots” in Paterson, requiring area businesses to close by midnight.

Citizens shouldn’t try to approach Moore, authorities said Friday -- but, rather, should dial 911 if they see him. Or contact Detective Ricardo Ferreira if you know where to find Moore: (862) 881-2122 .

You can also use the Passaic County Prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

