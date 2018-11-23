Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

SEEN HIM? Robber Smashed Passaic Jewelry Store Window, Ran Off With $27G Of Gold

Cecilia Levine
Ray's Jewelry on Main Avenue in Passaic.
Ray's Jewelry on Main Avenue in Passaic.

Police on Monday were searching for a man who threw a rock through the window of a Passaic jewelry store and ran off with $27,000-worth of gold chains on display, authorities said.

The suspect -- who had a dark skin complexion and was wearing a ski mask -- fired several shots in the air after fleeing from Ray's Jewelry on Main Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, four chains in hand, Passaic Police Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Passaic Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 973-365-3938 or the Shift Commander at 973-365-3900.

