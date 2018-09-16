Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN IT? Authorities Seek Public's Help Finding SUV That Seriously Injured Garfield Pedestrian

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone with information that could help find the person responsible is urged to contact the prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Garfield police: (973) 478-8500. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor
Anyone with information that could help find the person responsible is urged to contact the prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Garfield police: (973) 478-8500. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

Authorities released home surveillance photos in seeking the public's help Tuesday finding an SUV that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Garfield Monday night.

The dark-colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban -- which fled north on MacArthur Avenue after hitting the victim near Wendy Terrace just after 7 p.m. Monday -- "is missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood, and windshield," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition, Calo said.

Anyone with information that could help find the person responsible is urged to contact the prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at ( 201) 226-5595 or Garfield police: (973) 478-8500 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.