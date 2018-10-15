SEEN IT? Clifton Girl Says Man In Van Tried Luring Her From Backyard

Cell phone video was released of a van carrying a man who a young Clifton girl said tried luring her out of her backyard.

The stranger showed up at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday saying he was there to deliver and package -- and asked her to "come get it" from him, the Albion neighborhood girl told police.

Instead, she ran into her house and called police, they said.

She described him as in his 40s, about 5-foot-5, with a thin build and short, dark, curly hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and eyeglasses, she said.

A resident captured cell phone video of the van, which police said was driven by a black male in his 50s wearing a red t-shirt.

The commercial van has black graffiti on the driver's side, police said.

The first character of the New Jersey license plate is an "X," they said.

Anyone who sees the van, knows where to find it or has any information that could help authorities is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department Communications Center at (973) 470-5911 or the Clifton Police Juvenile Bureau at (973) 470-5882 .

