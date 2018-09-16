SEEN IT? Garfield Special Needs Resident Dies, Hunt Continues For Hit-Run SUV

UPDATE: A 42-year-old man with special needs who was struck by a hit-and-run driver outside a Garfield group home died before dawn Wednesday.

Doctors had planned to take him off life support, family members said, but Giovanni Rivera died around 4:30 a.m.

Rivera -- who previously lived on 64th Street in North Bergen -- spent a little over 30 hours in the Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center following Monday night's crash on MacArthur Avenue near Wendy Terrace.

The dark-colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban that hit Rivera just after 7 p.m. fled north on MacArthur Avenue, authorities said.

The vehicle "is missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood, and windshield," said Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo, who released home surveillance images of the Suburban.

Charges against the driver become death-by-auto, at the very least.

Anyone with information that can help find the person responsible is urged to contact the prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at ( 201) 226-5595 or Garfield police: (973) 478-8500 .

