Sex Offender Who Worked For Clifton Recreation Arrested For Not Reporting Move From Virginia

For roughly a year, Nathaniel Lewis worked for the Clifton Recreation Department without officials knowing that he was a convicted sex offender from Virginia, Daily Voice has learned.
Then last month he was taken into custody on a warrant out of Virginia following a traffic stop in Essex County.
Six days later, he was turned over to Virginia authorities.
Lewis, 37, moved to New Jersey after serving a sentence in Virginia for a sex assault conviction in July 2009.
He worked as a facilities coordinator for the Clifton Recreation Department for about a year, records show.
Virginia State Police records show that Lewis didn't tell authorities in Virginia of the move -- prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant last October -- and didn't register as a sex offender in New Jersey.
