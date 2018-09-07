Sheriff: Paterson Dealer Busted At Vacant House Had Guns, $4,300 Worth Of Heroin, Crack, Pot

Passaic County Sheriff’s detectives busted a Paterson man with two guns – one of them stolen -- and nearly 1,000 packages of heroin and cocaine that they said he was selling from a stolen minivan parked outside an abandoned house.

Dion Moore, 40, also had nearly $1,000 in drug proceeds when he was caught in the parking lot of the Hamilton Avenue building, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Detectives stopped and arrested the driver of a red pickup truck moments after they said they watched him buy drugs from Moore, the sheriff said.

When they returned their attention to Moore, he tossed a package of heroin to an unknown woman whom they lost sight of, Berdnick said.

The detectives arrested Moore, he said, after looking into the minivan and spotting:

· 900 glassine envelopes of heroin (estimated street value of $3,000);

· 43 zip-locked baggies of crack-cocaine (estimated street value of $400);

· 54 vials of crack-cocaine (estimated street value of $600);

· a Glock 23 handgun;

· a Colt 25 handgun that had been reported stolen;

· a small portion of marijuana (estimated street value of $300).

Moore remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various drug and weapons offenses, after a detention hearing that followed Friday’s arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.