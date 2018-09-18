Shooting Suspect Nabbed By Pursuing Paterson Police After Crash

Contact Us
Joshua Washington
Joshua Washington Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A shooting suspect tried to elude Paterson police but crashed his car while fleeing, bailed out and was corralled less than a block away, authorities said.

Joshua Washington, 25, had been identified as having shot a 22-year-old Prospect Park victim on Sept. 1 in the area of Highland and Sparrow Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Police spotted Washington behind the wheel of a vehicle in the area of Lafayette and Summer Street and tried to stop him on Wednesday, authorities said.

He “initially pulled over, then accelerated at a high rate of speed” before crashing in the area of Carroll Street and Park Avenue and trying to run away, they said.

A judge ordered that Washington remain held in the Passaic County Jail on charges that include attempted murder, aggravated assault and various weapons possession counts – as well as eluding and resisting arrest due to Wednesday’s chase.

