Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Shooting Threat At High School Elsewhere Mistakenly Prompts Swift Action In Bogota

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
All is well in Bogota.
All is well in Bogota. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bogota School District

Bogota police and school district officials moved quickly after a threat made by a student in Georgia was mistakenly thought to involve Bogota High School.

The online threat against “BHS” actually was directed at Brunswick High School in that town, Bogota Schools Supt. Damien Kennedy said Tuesday.

Officials there took a 16-year-old boy into custody after they said he threatened on the AirDrop social media app to go on a school shooting spree. He had no intention of carrying out the threats, they said.

Meanwhile, all was well in Bogota.

“Our district takes all possible threats seriously and consulted with local police immediately,” Kennedy said. “We thank those who brought forward their concerns and the Bogota PD, [which] reacted swiftly.”

A somewhat similar incident occurred in February, when a Snapchat threat to "shoot up" schools in New Milford and Dover turned out to refer to towns of the same name in Connecticut and New York.

SEE: Threat At 'New Milford' School In Other State Had Bergen Officials Wary

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.