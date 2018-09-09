Shooting Threat At High School Elsewhere Mistakenly Prompts Swift Action In Bogota

Bogota police and school district officials moved quickly after a threat made by a student in Georgia was mistakenly thought to involve Bogota High School.

The online threat against “BHS” actually was directed at Brunswick High School in that town, Bogota Schools Supt. Damien Kennedy said Tuesday.

Officials there took a 16-year-old boy into custody after they said he threatened on the AirDrop social media app to go on a school shooting spree. He had no intention of carrying out the threats, they said.

Meanwhile, all was well in Bogota.

“Our district takes all possible threats seriously and consulted with local police immediately,” Kennedy said. “We thank those who brought forward their concerns and the Bogota PD, [which] reacted swiftly.”

A somewhat similar incident occurred in February, when a Snapchat threat to "shoot up" schools in New Milford and Dover turned out to refer to towns of the same name in Connecticut and New York.

