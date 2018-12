A crash involving a mini-van and a sedan on northbound Route 17 in Ramsey Monday morning sent six people to various hospitals.

Ambulances from Ramsey, Upper Saddle River and the Valley Hospital responded to the crash near Spring Street a little after 10 a.m.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

