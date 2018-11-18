Contact Us
South Hackensack PD: Vegas Driver On Route 46 Had Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo

Victor Gonzalez-Rodriguez
Victor Gonzalez-Rodriguez Photo Credit: COURTESY: South Hackensack PD

A Las Vegas driver stopped by South Hackensack police on Route 46 before dawn Wednesday was carrying a handgun and hollow-point bullets, authorities said.

Officer David Polanco stopped the Dodge Caravan bearing a Nevada license plate for several traffic infractions just before 4:30 a.m., Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

Approaching the driver, 46-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Rodriguez, the officer spotted a hollow-point bullet inside the vehicle, Kaiser said.

A consented search turned up a .40-caliber handgun, the captain said.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was charged with weapons and illegal ammunition possession.

