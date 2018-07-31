STORMY FRIDAY: Homes Hit By Tree In Glen Rock, Lightning In Ramsey

Lightning ignited a fire when it struck a Ramsey home, a tree crashed into a Glen Rock house and flash floods were reported throughout North Jersey during Friday's thunderstorm.

The Glen Rock tree fell through the lower roof of an unoccupied Austin Place home.

No injuries were reported.

Municipal officials ordered the home evacuated.

Glen Rock police and Hawthorne firefighters responded.

In Ramsey, firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah and Wyckoff in handling a two-alarm fire caused by a lightning strike brought on Davidson

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

