Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Warn Parents About Private Snapchat Feature
DV Pilot police & fire

STORMY FRIDAY: Homes Hit By Tree In Glen Rock, Lightning In Ramsey

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Austin Place, Glen Rock
Austin Place, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Lightning ignited a fire when it struck a Ramsey home, a tree crashed into a Glen Rock house and flash floods were reported throughout North Jersey during Friday's thunderstorm.

The Glen Rock tree fell through the lower roof of an unoccupied Austin Place home.

No injuries were reported.

Municipal officials ordered the home evacuated.

Glen Rock police and Hawthorne firefighters responded.

In Ramsey, firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah and Wyckoff in handling a two-alarm fire caused by a lightning strike brought on Davidson

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.