DV Pilot police & fire

Stretch Of Knickerbocker Road In Tenafly Stays Closed After Toppled Tree Takes Down Pole, Wires

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
High winds uprooted the tree between Riveredge Road and Sunset Lane – a major travel route for commuters. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Tenafly PD

A key stretch of Knickerbocker Road in Tenafly was expected to remain closed through the evening rush after a toppled tree took down a utility pole and power lines.

High winds uprooted the tree between Riveredge Road and Sunset Lane – a major travel route for commuters.

No injuries or significant property damage was reported. PSE&G crews have been at the site all day.

“Drivers in the area this morning would have probably have used more colorful language to describe it, but the morning commute was challenging,” Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

“They’ll be disappointed to learn the road will likely still be closed for their evening commute,” he added.

There was no immediate ETA from the utility company on when they expected to be done.

