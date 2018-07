An NJ Transit train traveling westbound from Hoboken collided with an SUV at the Midland Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported. A flatbed tow truck removed the Infiniti SUV, which was partially wedged underneath the #1277 train.

Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook and NJ Transit police responded to the incident.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.