Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Youth Sports Coach Caught With Heroin, Pot After Closter Car Crash, Authorities Say
DV Pilot police & fire

SUV Slams Into Route 17 Furrier In Paramus, Two Seriously Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Behind Steven Corn Furs on northbound Route 17 Monday morning. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two occupants sustained serious injuries and a third relatively minor ones Monday morning when an SUV crashed into the rear of a Route 17 furrier in Paramus.

Another vehicle sustained minor damage when the RAV-4 barreled into Steven Corn Furs on the northbound highway near Powers Drive.

Two rigs from the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded, along with one from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and paramedics from Hackensack University Medical.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.