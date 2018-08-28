SWAT Team Seizes Ridgefield Park Hotel Couple With Gun, Hollowpoint Ammo, Police Say

Contact Us
"It couldn't have been more seamless." Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSERT: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team played a major role in the arrest of two Ridgefield Park hotel guests who police said had a gun with hollowpoint bullets in their room.

Village police alerted the SWAT team afternoon after an employee at the Hampton Inn on Route 46 reported spotting the gun and drugs just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

Adjacent rooms were evacuated before the SWAT team eventually seized James Douglas Ray, 55, and Evelyn Christine Solomon, 46, he said.

"It couldn't have been more seamless," Rella said, praising the tactical unit professionalism and efficiency. "No one got hurt and the arrests were made without incident.

"It worked perfectly."

Ray and Solomon remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Both are charged with illegal weapons and ammunition possession.

