'Swatting' Hoax Brings SWAT Team, Bomb Squad, More To Bergenfield Gas Station

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team, crisis negotiators and the county bomb squad were among the responders to what turned out to be a "swatting" incident at a Bergenfield gas station before dawn Saturday.

The 5 a.m. caller claimed to be holed up in the BP station on New Bridge Road near the CSX railroad tracks, prompting an immediate response.

The caller made several claims -- among them, that he had hostages and explosives and could see police outside, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident said.

Eventually, authorities determined that it was bogus.

The incident occurred 3½ years after a similar call to a dry cleaners on the other side of the tracks from the gas station.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.