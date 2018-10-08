Contact Us
Tanker, Sedan Crash On NJ Turnpike In East Rutherford Seriously Injures At Least One

Jerry DeMarco
New Jersey State Police
State Police sent their fatal accident team to a serious crash involving a tanker truck and a sedan Wednesday night on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Rutherford.

One of the victims in a Toyota Camry was immediately taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head wound following northbound crash near MetLife Stadium, just before 8:50 p.m., responders said.

The tanker driver wasn't injured, they said.

Two lanes were immediately closed so the wreckage could be cleared and NJSP investigators could do their work.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

