Tanker, Sedan Crash On NJ Turnpike In East Rutherford Seriously Injures At Least One

State Police sent their fatal accident team to a serious crash involving a tanker truck and a sedan Wednesday night on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Rutherford.

One of the victims in a Toyota Camry was immediately taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head wound following northbound crash near MetLife Stadium, just before 8:50 p.m., responders said.

The tanker driver wasn't injured, they said.

Two lanes were immediately closed so the wreckage could be cleared and NJSP investigators could do their work.

