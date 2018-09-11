Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Allendale Officers Resuscitate 1-Month-Old Girl
DV Pilot police & fire

Teaneck Immigrant Admits Bribing Federal Employee For Special Visa

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Santos was scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon first appearance in U.S. District Court in Newark on a charge of bribing a public official.
Santos was scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon first appearance in U.S. District Court in Newark on a charge of bribing a public official. Photo Credit: COURTESY: U.S. State Dept.

A Teaneck man admitted Friday that he tried bribing a State Department to take care of a non-immigrant visa that allows Dominican nationals to enter the U.S.

Luis Santos, 27, told a federal judge in Trenton that he paid the U.S. consular adjudicator $2,381 for a favorable outcome.

A nonimmigrant visa (NIV) is issued to a person with permanent residence outside the U.S. who seeks admission here temporarily for tourism, medical treatment, business or temporary work or study.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service with investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen D. Stringer of his office.

U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.