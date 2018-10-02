Tipped Trailer Closes Route 17 In Waldwick

Route 17 was closed in both directions in Waldwick after a tractor-trailer tipped over the median Friday afternoon.

The rig's trailer pitched onto and partially over the median near the pedestrian walkway at Sheridan Avenue, drawing responders from area towns.

A pickup truck and another vehicle were also involved.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed from East Allendale Avenue to Sheridan Avenue. Side streets were clogged.

Northbound traffic quickly backed up past the McDonald's in Paramus.

Even bigger delays were expected as rush hour approached.

This comes five days after Route 17 was closed in both directions in Upper Saddle River following an eight-car collision involving a vehicle that downed a utility pole, stringing wires across the highway.

