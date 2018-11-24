'Tis the Season For Porch Piracy, So Don't Be A Victim

Porch piracy has become more rampant than ever, now that more than half of holiday season shoppers buy online. Not only that: Tens of millions of people each year have holiday decorations stolen.

Yes, there are organized crews who follow delivery drivers and others who case specific neighborhoods, police say.

But "it is most often a crime of convenience," Monica Eaton-Cardone, co-founder and COO of the risk-mitigation firm Chargebacks911, told InsuranceQuotes.com . "The thief sees a package sitting unattended and simply grabs it.”

Nearly 26 million Americans had a holiday package delivery stolen from their front porch or doorstep in just one holiday season, according to a recent survey by Insurance Quotes .

That number was up by 2.5 million from the year before.

This season is expected to set another dubious record.

What to do?

1. Track your delivery -- or, better yet, have a friend or neighbor collect your package (For a small fee, you can require that a package not be delivered unless someone signs for it).

2. UPS and FedEx also have special delivery methods (also for a fee) through which a package can be stashed behind a planter or under the porch.

3. You could also have a package sent to your local post office. UPS charges a small fee but texts you when the package is waiting. FedEx does it for free.

4. There’s always having the package delivered to you at work.

Just as importantly, police urged citizens to keep a lookout and immediately report any suspicious people in your neighborhood to them. They don’t mind checking out tips. That’s how they not only catch criminals but also prevent other crimes from happening.

NOTE: If a package of yours does disappear, check your credit card (many banks provide theft protection), then file a police report ASAP.

Then there's the problem of decorations: An estimated 22.6 million Americans reported having theirs stolen or vandalized in the same InsuranceQuotes study .

At the very least, be sure to have some type of home security system.

“Motion-sensored lights are always a good idea," said Emily Long, a security expert with ASecureLife . "They will not only alarm intruders while you’re away but can also alert neighbors to see what’s going on at your home.

“As for security systems — homes without them are 300 percent more likely to be broken into or vandalized,” Long said. “Considering one for the holiday season isn’t a bad idea."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.