'Tis The Season To 'Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over'

The annual end-of-the-year "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" crackdown officially begins nationwide this Friday with saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

Through New Year's Day 2019, local and state law enforcement officers will be out and about -- on highways and local roads -- looking for drunk or drugged drivers.

They hope to make the roads safer and educate the public about the dangers of driving impaired.

Nationally, more than 10,000 people die each year in drunk driving crashes. The associated "societal cost" is estimated to be $37 billion annually.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over 2018 Year End Holiday Crackdown" advise:

• Take mass transit, a cab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home;

• Spend the night where the activity or party is held;

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life --inaction could cost one;

• Always buckle-up -- every ride. It’s your best defense against an impaired driver;

• If you are intoxicated and walking, the safest way to get home is to take a cab or have a sober friend or family member drive or escort you to your doorstep;

• Be responsible: If someone you know is drinking, DON'T let that person get behind the wheel.

