North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

TOUCHDOWN! Rapper Post Malone's Diverted Teterboro Flight Lands Safely At Stewart Airport In NY

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The jet with Post Malone and 15 others aboard landed safely at Stewart.
The jet with Post Malone and 15 others aboard landed safely at Stewart. Photo Credit: FOX NEWS / INSET: Glenn Francis of www.PacificProDigital.com

After spending nearly 5 hours in the air burning fuel, a jet that blew two tires after taking off from Teterboro carrying rapper Post Malone and 15 other people Tuesday morning landed safely at New York's Stewart Airport in Orange County around 3:50 p.m.

A fleet of ambulances and other responders -- including an AirMed One medical chopper from Hackensack University Medical Center -- were lined up on the tarmac but weren't needed as the plane touched down safely.

The London-bound Gulfstream IV blew its two left front tires after takeoff from Teterboro around 10:40 a.m.

The pilot originally circled the North Jersey area for more than an hour and a half, burning fuel.

However, plans for a 12:21 p.m. landing were changed.

The jet was first sent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, MA, before being directed to the public military airport in New Windsor, N.Y.

The Syracuse-born Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, won a Song of the Year award for his hit "Rockstar" -- and performed with rock legends Aerosmith -- at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Malone broke the world streaming record this year, as well as the Beatles' 54-year record for most songs in Billboard Top 20 simultaneously (six) and Michael Jackson's 34-year record for most weeks in the Hip & Hop\R&B Top 10 at 77 weeks -- and running.

He's scheduled to perform at music festivals in Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday before a Sunday performance in Paris.

