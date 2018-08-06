Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Tractor-Trailer Tips At Treacherous Stretch Of Route 17 Near NY Border In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lane reopenings were expected until at least noon. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
At the scene. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

UPDATE: Three lanes of northbound Route 17 near the Route 287 ramp at the New York border in Mahwah were closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer tipped.

Detours were being set up following the mishap, which occurred just after 10 a.m., Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

There was no estimated time for the lane reopenings -- although the chief estimated it will likely be around noon or later.

The driver escaped unharmed, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.