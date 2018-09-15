Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Trespasser Drives Onto Teterboro Airport Runways, Found Hiding In Nearby Backyard

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Teterboro Airport
Teterboro Airport Photo Credit: Brigham Kerr

A woman drove her car into Teterboro Airport and across two runways, bailed out and was found hiding in a residential backyard Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The woman got into the airport off Industrial Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., they said. It was unclear how that happened, however.

The security breach brought several Bergen County sheriff's officers, a sheriff's K-9 unit, Port Authority police and others who eventually found the as-yet unidentified woman hiding in the backyard of a Jackson Place home in Moonachie.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.