Trespasser Drives Onto Teterboro Airport Runways, Found Hiding In Nearby Backyard

A woman drove her car into Teterboro Airport and across two runways, bailed out and was found hiding in a residential backyard Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The woman got into the airport off Industrial Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., they said. It was unclear how that happened, however.

The security breach brought several Bergen County sheriff's officers, a sheriff's K-9 unit, Port Authority police and others who eventually found the as-yet unidentified woman hiding in the backyard of a Jackson Place home in Moonachie.

