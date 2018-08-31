Two BMW Occupants Dead, One Critical In Paterson Shooting

Two occupants of a BMW were dead, a third was in critical condition and a fourth was wounded in a shooting late Sunday in Paterson, authorities said.

This came after four previous shootings in just under 4½ hours late Friday into Saturday – one of them during a robbery.

It was the 43rd shooting in the city this year, compared with 58 at this same time in 2017, records show.

The two killings raised the overall number of Paterson homicide victims to six in 2018. There were 19 at this point last year.

******

SEE: Bullets Fly In Paterson: Three Shootings In Under 4½ Hours

******

The victims “were seated in their vehicle on 12th Avenue where the shooting took place,” just after 11 p.m. Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

The BMW kept going until eventually coming to rest near East 18th Street and Broadway, in front of a taxi stand, witnesses said.

Killed were a 33-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 48-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

A 32-year-old woman remained in critical condition at St. Joe’s. The fourth victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.

How authorities believe the shooting happened wasn't disclosed.

“The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available and family notifications have been made,” Valdes and Oswald said.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.