Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Two Critical After Serious Crash On Northbound NJ Turnpike In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Jersey State Police

Two victims reportedly were in critical condition and several others seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield.

At least four other occupants also were hospitalized after the crash, which occurred just before 7 p.m. along the stretch near the Route 80 and 95 merge that heads toward the Route 46 exits.

Involved were a small Land Rover, a Honda Odyssey minivan and a Dodge Durango.

Most of the injured were in the minivan, responders said.

A medical chopper was canceled, given that an ambulance was able to get the most critically injured patient, a woman, to Hackensack University Medical Center.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.