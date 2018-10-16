Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Two Hawthorne Crashes: New Jeep Collides With Sedan On Route 208 In One

Jerry DeMarco
A Jeep and a sedan were removed by tow trucks after they collided near the Lincoln Avenue overpass. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE
A tow truck removed a sedan involved in the other crash. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with a head injury after a chain-reaction crash Friday on southbound Route 208 in Hawthorne.

A Jeep and a sedan were removed by tow trucks after they collided near the Lincoln Avenue overpass.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Three occupants in another two-vehicle crash in front of the ballfields on Wagaraw Road late Friday afternoon received medical attention at the scene and refused hospitalization.

A tow truck removed a sedan involved in the crash.

Michael Jannicelli contributed to this account.

ALSO SEE: An arson fire at a Blimpie’s sandwich shop in Hawthorne two months ago was set by the owner, authorities charged.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/authorities-hawthorne-blimpies-fire-set-by-owner/743598/

