Two Hospitalized In Route 17 Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Box Truck In Saddle River

Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, a box truck and a Nissan Maxima on southbound Route 17 in Saddle River spun the sedan around.

The sedan’s occupants were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that responders said weren’t life-threatening after the crash near East Allendale Avenue.

The two truckers weren’t injured, they said.

Separate tow trucks removed all three vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

