Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Resident Hospitalized In Hackensack High-Rise Blaze
DV Pilot police & fire

Two Pedestrians Struck In Hackensack, Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The corner of East Salem and River streets.
The corner of East Salem and River streets. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two pedestrians were hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren’t considered serious Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car on River Street in Hackensack.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the 2 p.m. mishap at the intersection of East Salem Street, responders said.

The driver received a summons for not yielding to pedestrians, police said.

******

ALSO SEE: A resident was hospitalized with smoke inhalation in a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Hackensack high-rise apartment building.

https://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/resident-hospitalized-in-hackensack-high-rise-blaze/745964/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.