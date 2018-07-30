Contact Us
Undocumented Waldwick Busboy Charged With Statutory Rape Of Girl Under 16

Jerry DeMarco
Jose A. Palacios Rivas
Jose A. Palacios Rivas Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An undocumented bus boy living in Waldwick and working as a busboy at a local restaurant was charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years old when he was 20, authorities said Wednesday.

A judge Wednesday afternoon ordered 25-year-old Jose A. Palacios Rivas -- whose official job title is “food runner” – held in the Bergen County Jail after a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put a detainer on him – meaning that federal authorities would take custody of Rivas if another judge orders his release.

Rivas, who hails from El Salvador, “had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions” with the girl, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He is charged with sexual assault and child endangerment.

