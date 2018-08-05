UPDATE: Bodies Of Two Ramapo Lake Drowning Victims Recovered

UPDATE: The bodies of an 18-year-old man and teenage girl who drowned in Ramapo Lake during Tuesday evening's storm were both recovered hours later, authorities said.

“They were swimming when the storm hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice. "[The man] went in to save the [girl]."

The first body was recovered just before 9 p.m., nearly three hours after going under, he said.

Several dive teams responded to a staging area on Skyline Drive in Oakland, which has access to the lake. They included Ringwood, Oradell, Wallington, Lyndhurst and Mahwah.

The two victims apparently had been with a group who'd been swimming in a prohibited area of the state park.

"With that storm we had, the water moves fast," one responder told Daily Voice.

The lake is part of Ramapo Mountain State Forest. Much of it is in Oakland, with the southernmost part in Wanaque near Route 287.

