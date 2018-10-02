Contact Us
Breaking News: UPDATE: Driver Captured, Charged In Route 46 Road Rage Shooting In Elmwood Park
UPDATE: Driver Captured, Charged In Route 46 Road Rage Shooting In Elmwood Park

Jerry DeMarco
Joseph Ortiz
Joseph Ortiz Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ELMWOOD PARK PD

UPDATE: Passaic County sheriff's officers captured a driver who police said fired a shot into another motorist's door during a road-rage incident Thursday afternoon on westbound Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

They also recovered the 9mm handgun that was used, Police Chief Michael Foligno told Daily Voice.

Joseph Ortiz, 22, of Paterson, was turned over to Elmwood Park police following the shooting just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of the highway and Boulevard, Foligno said.

Sheriff's officers found him on Canal Street in Paterson, the chief said.

A short time earlier, Ortiz got into an argument with another driver "and fired at least one round at the victim, striking the driver's side door of his vehicle," Foligno said.

The other driver wasn't injured, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to process evidence.

"Special thanks to the Passaic County Sheriff's Department, Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for their assistance," Foligno said.

