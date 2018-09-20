UPDATE: DWI Driver Jailed In Route 4 Rollover Crash

UPDATE: A Fair Lawn motorist was charged with aggravated assault, DWI and reckless driving for an overnight crash on Route 4 in Paramus that left another driver in critical condition.

The victim was driving a 2006 Jeep Cherokee that struck from behind in the westbound highway's center lane by a 2011 Audi A4 driven by 24-year-old Herbert Reynoso, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

Vladimir Diaz, whose Jeep struck a utility pole, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Calo said he was listed in critical condition.

Reynoso’s sedan continued more than 250 yards before it struck a utility pole and overturned, the prosecutor said.

Reynoso was treated at HUMC before being taken to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained there pending a first appearance Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges that also include assault by auto, Calo said.

Responding along with borough police were the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the borough and county Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

