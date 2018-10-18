Contact Us
UPDATE: Totowa Driver, 83, Killed In Head-On Wayne Rollover Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Afermath. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE
Investigators worked into the night. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: An 83-year-old Totowa driver was killed when her car crossed the double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming vehicle in Wayne early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday morning.

Township police conducted CPR on Marcelina Carino within minutes of the 5:44 p.m. crash on Valley Road near Birchwood Terrace, but she was pronounced dead soon after, responders told Daily Voice.

Carino was behind the wheel of a northbound 2012 Honda Civic that crossed the double-yellow lines and crashed into another vehicle, which struck a third and overturned, they said.

The occupants of the overturned vehicle and an SUV that ended up slamming into a residential mailbox were shaken up but otherwise uninjured, responders said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke asked that anyone with additional information about the crash contact the PCPO's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 633-3520 .

