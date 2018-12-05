UPDATE: Westwood Officers Interviewed After Shot Is Fired During EDP Call

UPDATE: Interviews were conducted Saturday after a Westwood police officer fired a single shot during an overnight confrontation with an emotionally disturbed boy, responders said.

"One round was fired, no one was hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice after the 2 a.m. confrontation Friday on Mill Street.

The troubled boy -- known to police from previous incidents -- apparently was holding an airsoft gun when police arrived.

Officers ordered him to drop it before one of them squeezed off a shot.

Whether the shot was purposeful or accidental had yet to be officially determined. New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice guidelines prohibit discharges as a signal for help or warning shot.

Those same guidelines require the local county prosecutor to review the circumstances.

Daily Voice is withholding the officer's name pending the outcome of the prosecutor's review.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.