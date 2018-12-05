Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

UPDATE: Westwood Officers Interviewed After Shot Is Fired During EDP Call

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
One round was fired. No one was hit.
One round was fired. No one was hit. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: Interviews were conducted Saturday after a Westwood police officer fired a single shot during an overnight confrontation with an emotionally disturbed boy, responders said.

"One round was fired, no one was hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice after the 2 a.m. confrontation Friday on Mill Street.

The troubled boy -- known to police from previous incidents -- apparently was holding an airsoft gun when police arrived.

Officers ordered him to drop it before one of them squeezed off a shot.

Whether the shot was purposeful or accidental had yet to be officially determined. New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice guidelines prohibit discharges as a signal for help or warning shot.

Those same guidelines require the local county prosecutor to review the circumstances.

Daily Voice is withholding the officer's name pending the outcome of the prosecutor's review.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.