Upstate NY Woman Who Drove Onto Teterboro Airport Runways Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Ciara Schultz
Ciara Schultz Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 31-year-old upstate New York woman who drove her car across two runways at Teterboro Airport on Tuesday was hospitalized for a psychological evaluation, authorities said Thursday.

Ciara Schultz, of Ballston Spa, NY was sent to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus after being processed by Port Authority police on trespassing, obstruction and improper behavior charges, they said.

Schultz -- formerly of North Carolina -- got into the airport off Industrial Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, drove across the runways, then bailed out of her car, authorities said.

The security breach brought several Bergen County sheriff's officers, a sheriff's K-9 unit, Port Authority police and others who eventually found her hiding in the backyard of a Jackson Place home in Moonachie.

