Victim Ejected In Crash Near Notorious Route 287/17 Split In Mahwah

A victim was ejected from a sedan in an overnight crash with a tractor-trailer Wednesday on Route 287 near the notorious Route 17 split in Mahwah, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was called to the scene following the crash just after midnight, in a convergence of highways known for serious accidents.

Route 287 was indefinitely closed at Exit 66.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

