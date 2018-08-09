VIDEO: Bogota PD In Humvee Rescue Bride, Groom, Guests Stranded In Rising Floodwaters

Contact Us
Bogota police came to the rescue of a pair of newlyweds and their friends on their wedding day when they got stuck in the flash flood.
Bogota police came to the rescue of a pair of newlyweds and their friends on their wedding day when they got stuck in the flash flood. Video Credit: COURTESY: Bogota Police
Torrens-Reilly Photo Credit: FACEBOOK
Video Credit: Contributed video

Some say you can count on at least one thing going wrong on your wedding day, but a bride and groom stranded in Bogota during Saturday’s flash flooding actually had good fortune – thanks to a handy piece of police property.

"We'd usually use something else, but the water was coming up so fast, we grabbed the Humvee," Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Cole and Officer Michael Laferrera reached the stranded vehicle at River Road and Elm Avenue -- an area prone to flooding -- around 6:15 p.m.

"They were shocked not just to be stuck in the water but to see us in the Humvee,' Cole said. "We were pretty shocked to see it was a bride and her new husband and their bridal party friends.

Weapons and surplus military vehicles such as the HMMWV -- obtained either for free or at discount by various police agencies -- has had some critics warning of the "militarization" of local law enforcement.

This time, "it just made sense," Cole said.

Good thing, too.

"The water rose about four feet in less than 15 minutes," the sergeant said.

Laferrera climbed onto the vehicle, stretched out his arms and helped cosmetologist Sabrina Torrens, a Rutherford native, out through the sunroof.

Her new husband, Hillsdale electrician Connor Reilly, followed along with some of the guests who'd been at their wedding and Ridgefield Park reception.

Torrens managed to stay dry throughout the entire ordeal, Cole said."It's definitely not the kind of thing we see every day," he said.

