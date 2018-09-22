Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Day Laborer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Youngster
DV Pilot police & fire

VIDEO: New Milford Police Rescue OD Victim, 51, In Locked SUV

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
Surveillance video shows part of the rescue.
Surveillance video shows part of the rescue. Video Credit: Contributed video

A group of New Milford police officers rescued a 51-year-old borough woman who’d overdosed in her locked SUV.

An officer broke the window so he and his colleagues could get to the victim in a rear River Road parking lot late Friday afternoon, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

They immediately administered CPR and then Narcan, which brought her around, he said.

The woman -- who told police she'd taken oxycodone -- was taken to Holy Name Medical Center by a hospital ambulance, Van Saders said.

The heroes: Capt. Kevin Kiene, Lt. Brian Clancy and Officers Brian Ciavaglia and Andrew Lignos.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.