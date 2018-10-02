Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
VIDEO (RECOGNIZE HIM?): Broad-Daylight Bandit Robs Englewood 's New Rita's Ice, Reward Offered

Jerry DeMarco
Police say this is the man who robbed Rita's Ice in broad daylight. The public can leave a tip 24-7 on the CrimeStoppers website or call (844) 466-6789. Or you can contact city detectives directly at (201) 568-4875.
Englewood's business district was busy when a brazen robber held up the newly-opened Rita's Italian Ice shop -- in full view of surveillance cameras.

Wearing a hoodie and shorts, the robber entered the shop on bustling West Palisade Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Saturday carrying a large knife, Detective Capt. Tim Torell said.

"He jumped over the counter, demanded money, then forced the register open, grabbed a handful of cash and took off," Torell said.

The owner, who came out from in back, briefly scuffled with the robber, who broke free before stumbling on the way out and dropping the knife, the captain said.

He then ran through the shopping center parking lot, he said.

No one was injured.

City detectives collected evidence with help from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, Torell said.

A security camera system in a neighboring store in the shopping center also captured clear images of the robber.

The Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers Group is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification of the robber.

"We are hoping that someone will step forward, identify the suspect for us and take advantage of the reward," Torell said.

The public can leave a tip 24-7 on the CrimeStoppers website or call ( 844) 466-6789 .

Or you can contact city detectives directly at (201) 568-4875 .

