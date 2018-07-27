VIDEO (UPDATE): Firefighter Hospitalized In New Milford Townhouse Blaze

UPDATE: Three firefighters had to be treated for heat-related injuries -- one of whom was hospitalized -- after a rapidly-spreading fire ripped through a townhouse complex in New Milford on Sunday.

The fire rekindled hours later, requiring firefighters to return to fully douse it.

The blaze broke out around 11:40 a.m. at the Canterbury Village homes just off River Road, Police Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene, while a third was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

A female resident also was treated at the scene, he said.

Flames destroyed the unit where the fire broke out, then quickly spread to two others, Van Saders said.

The fire was doused in roughly 90 minutes, the lieutenant said.

Fire companies from Bergenfield, Closter, Demarest, Dumont, Englewood, Hackensack, Haworth, Maywood, Oradell, Paramus, River Edge, Teaneck and Tenafly assisted their New Milford colleagues.

Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support units from New Milford, River Edge, and Holy Name also responded, as did the New Milford Department of Public Works, New Milford Office of Emergency Management, New Milford Fire inspector and the Red Cross.

